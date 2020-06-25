Broomfield awards grants, loan to Anchor House

Anchor House, an affordable housing project aimed at helping foster children who age out of the system, is expected to break ground in August.

Broomfield City Council unanimously approved the allocation of $46,212.62 in Community Development Block Grant funding to Anchor House, Inc., the nonprofit set up by Lutheran Church of Hope to manage the project. Council also approved a no-interest bridge loan for $100,000 from the Broomfield Housing Development Fund so Anchor House can begin construction as it awaits the release of $200,000 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs awarded earlier this year.

The loan is expected to be repaid by Dec. 31, but Ward 5 Councilwoman Heidi Henkel suggested an extension be added to Broomfield’s contract to allow for more time should the state not release the funds by that time. Broomfield Housing Program Manager Cheryl St. Clair said project manager John Bosio has indicated they are certain the DOLA money will be received before the end of the year.

At Tuesday’s council meeting St. Clair described the project as an eight-unit studio apartment building located on the church property at 1305 W 10th Ave., that will be rented to foster youth who have aged out of the system. The building would include an office for an onsite case manager who will “come and go,” she said, and work with the youth. It will also have a common laundry room, community meeting room and outdoor patio with a few outside parking spots and a lockable bicycle storage units, since most tenants will not have vehicles.

The units will be furnished by the church and nonprofit, St. Clair said, which the youth can take when they leave for their next home. Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, which she described as one of the largest foster care providers in the state, will work with the youth, who are expected to either be in post-secondary education, workforce training or be employed.

“In order to do the affordable rents, Anchor House Inc., has been working for a few years to fundraise in order to build this facility debt free,” St. Clair said.

The block grant funding will help Anchor House cover legals fees to start the nonprofit and design and engineering costs, St. Clair said.

Anchor House has been working in partnership with other nonprofits, including FlatIrons Habitat for Humanity, which will help build the units to cut down on construction costs.

Two years ago Broomfield council awarded Anchor House $227,230 in block grant funding.

This is the first time a request has been made of the Broomfield Housing Development Fund, which council approved $1 million to help supplement affordable and attainable housing projects, St. Clair said. Broomfield is also anticipating a future contribution from a private developer who has committed to a cash-in-lieu of $250,000 when they are awarded the building permit for their project. The permit is currently in review.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Sharon Tessier thanked Bosio, and Flatiron Habitat, for their work on this project and raising about $850,000 to build.

“That is huge,” she said, “so my hat’s off to you.”

She believes the wrap-around services for this housing project will help make it “hugely successful.” Hearing about this project — especially in a time of housing insecurity with COVID-19 and so many people currently not working — is a “gift.” It is exactly the type of program Broomfield needs, she said, and likes that it brings security to some of the community’s most vulnerable young adults.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Kimberly Groom agreed, calling this population “the undeserved of the undeserved” and lauding the public/private partnerships that made it possible.

Tenants of the new facility will be within walking distance of churches, Broomfield FISH, grocery stores and bus stops.

Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, a Denver-based organization, will be in charge of screening and selecting the teenagers and young adults who will live in the 4,500-square-foot Broomfield home. Lutheran Church of Hope is dedicating a little more than a quarter-acre of its undeveloped land to the project, which is planned for the west side of the property.

If the project were being built at market rate, land and general contracting costs, along with full development fees would total $1.55 million, Bosio said. Since there are no land costs, no development fees and Habitat is able to use volunteers to build, the project will cost less than half that, he said.

Construction will use the Habitat for Humanity model, meaning there will be opportunities for people to volunteer and help build a home that will “literally change and build people’s lives,” Pastor Scott McAnnally said in mid-April.

Anchor House is creating resident requirements with the help of Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, Bosio said. Aging out of the foster case system, followed by economic criteria, will be weighed first.