University of Colorado Boulder to hold forum for Regent candidates

The University of Colorado and Boulder Campus staff councils are hosting a virtual forum on Friday for the Regent candidates vying for the District 2 position.

The town hall event will begin with opening statements and a series questions curated by event organizers. Time permitting, members of the Zoom call may then ask questions via chat, and the event will end with closing statements, according to a release from the university.

The call is scheduled 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public. No RSVP is required, but the event will cap at 3,000 guests. The university suggests joining the call at 10:50 a.m. through this link: https://cuboulder.zoom.us/webinar/register/2615930071586/WN_qogufy7PTCal1nQ5ww1xjA.

A recording of the town hall will later be shared on the CU Boulder Staff Council Youtube page.

Democratic candidates Dave Gross, Callie Rennison and Aaron Harber are competing for the contested seat in the June 30 primary election. Republican candidate Dick R. Murphy will automatically advance to the November election.

The University did not state which candidates will be in attendance at the Friday’s forum.