High of 91 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s again today with a chance of afternoon storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 59, with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 57, with an 80% chance of showers and storms.

Saturday’s forecast forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 60, with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 60, with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

