Hiker dies after falling 30 feet near South…

Latest News

Hiker dies after falling 30 feet near South Boulder Peak

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 23-year-old male hiker died after falling roughly 30 feet near the South Boulder Peak during Wednesday evening’s thunderstorm.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified just after 7 p.m. Wednesday when the man and a 19-year-old woman became stranded near the summit, where the rocks were slippery from the storm.

As the two attempted to descend the mountain, the woman fell and sustained serious — but not life-threatening — injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When the man attempted to come help the woman, he fell 30 feet and sustained a head injury.

Search and rescue crews arrived on scene and made their way to the hikers both on foot and with a Flight for Life Colorado helicopter, which landed near the two. Crews conducted a technical litter rescue of the man to the helicopter, according to the release, and he was flown to an area hospital.

The female hiker was also evacuated through a technical litter and was flown to an area hospital upon the helicopter’s return.

The man later died at the hospital from his injuries. He has not yet been publicly identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The rescue lasted about 10 hours, and included assistance from Rocky Mountain Fire, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Fight for Life Colorado and Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

Brooklyn Dance

