Ironman Boulder 70.3 canceled for 2020

Ironman announced the cancellation of the 70.3 triathlon scheduled for August 1 in Boulder due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Race organizers released a statement on the Ironman Boulder website and sent an email to racers and media officials Thursday regarding the decision.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment,” the announcement read. “But (we) look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.”

For two decades, top triathletes around the world used Boulder as its expanded arena.

The city has hosted the Ironman 70.3, or half Ironman, since 2001 as athletes would embark on a course that included 1.2 miles swimming, 56 more on the bike and a 13.1-mile run to cap it off.

And over the previous six years, Ironman Boulder, the full 140.6-mile event, had highlighted the triathlete festivities around town. But it was discontinued after last year.

Per the Ironman site, this year’s 70.3 course in Boulder would have sent competitors in a loop around Boulder Reservoir before a bike and run around the northern part of the county. Top finishers would have had a chance to qualify the 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah.

“We are working diligently on all potential options and further event updates will be communicated as soon as possible,” Ironman said in its release.

Registered athletes for the 70.3 event are expected to receive an email with further details.