News
Boulder Area news

Lafayette officials seek input on interactive map for comprehensive plan

Lafayette officials have created a draft framework map to seek input from residents regarding the city’s comprehensive plan, Legacy Lafayette.

Lafayette’s current plan was originally developed in 1997 and went through a major review and update in 2003. The city is developing a new plan, Legacy Lafayette, that will guide the city’s evolution for the next 20 years.

The plan will cover future land use and potential redevelopment, economic development strategies, housing strategies, sustainability strategies and implementation.

The draft framework map reflects the wide ranging input from the community and illustrates the vision for different parts of Lafayette for the next 20 years.

As part of the map, officials want to know how people envision 95th Street and Arapahoe Road, whether there will be restaurants, retail, more housing with parks, or trails connecting to neighborhoods to the Lafayette YMCA.

Residents are encouraged to share input about the map, what people like and don’t like, and what additional comments can be added.

All the comments from the map will contribute to the creation of a final framework plan for the comprehensive plan.

To comment and view the map, visit bit.ly/2YwUD0N.

Kristina Pritchett

