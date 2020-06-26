Louisville mayor holds virtual state of the city to talk projects, coronavirus

Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann held her first State of the City on Thursday, but in a way that has been the new normal for residents, virtually.

Stolzmann was able to discuss different projects happening in the city such as roadwork, the coronavirus pandemic and airport noise from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

She said at least 50 Louisville residents have tested positive for coronavirus, but it could be higher than that.

“We’re fortunate here to have really good compliance and people are working hard at washing their hands, wearing a face mask and socially distancing,” Stolzmann said.

Stolzmann later said a majority of the deaths in the city, from the virus, were in long-term care facilities. During the pandemic, the city created a grant program for small businesses and gave 70 businesses $5,000 grants. Stolzmann said the city is looking into a second part of the program, but details have not been provided yet.

While Stolzmann said the City Council is continuing to work on the priorities the board set for the year, the city had to shift focus to address the pandemic.

“We need everyone to do their part and ensure we’re not spreading this virus,” Stolzmann said.

Louisville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelley Angell thanked Stolzmann for her work during the pandemic.

“This has been a difficult time,” Angell said. “Her leadership has been amazing. She’s been in constant communication with us, the citizens and the businesses.”

Airport noise has been an issue for Superior and Louisville residents for the last several years, and tends to worsen as the summer months hit.

“Jefferson County has responded and committed to work through issues,” Stolzmann said.

She added there could be meetings announced later this month or early July, about airport noise from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

Projects Stolzmann discussed included the 2020 concrete replacement project, Pine Street improvements and the street resurfacing project.

The event will be shared on the city’s website at bit.ly/3aX410Z.