Entertainment Photos: Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library During COVID-19 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Jordan Batta, right, picks up the book she requested from Donna Hall at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library in Broomfield. Donna Hall finds books the customer has selected and brings them outside with COVID-19 precautions at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library in Broomfield. Sue Templeman, left, brings out a book to Stephanie Sullivan at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library in Broomfield. Donna Hall comes out to wait on the next customer at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library in Broomfield. Arrows are put down for social distancing at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library in Broomfield. Show Caption of Buy images from this galleryExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: June 25, 2020 at 12:04 p.m. | UPDATED: June 25, 2020 at 12:05 p.m.