GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Suspects in Boulder County, Broomfield car…

NewsBoulder Area news

Suspects in Boulder County, Broomfield car thefts set for trial

Matthew Moore, left, and Tanner Valdez
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Two men suspected of almost 40 vehicle theft and burglary cases across Boulder County and the Front Range are set for trial in November.

Matthew Moore, 26, and Tanner Valdez, 27, were both charged with 55 counts, including burglary, motor vehicle theft, trespassing, identity theft, vehicular eluding, theft, criminal mischief, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday and were set for a joint five-day trial starting Nov. 16.

They were also set for a motions hearing on Oct. 6, according to online court records.

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Moore and Valdez were connected to cases being investigated by various agencies in Boulder County, including 20 Boulder police cases, 11 Boulder County Sheriff’s Office cases, three from Broomfield and one each from Erie, Lafayette and Nederland.

They were also suspects in cases out of Jefferson and Park counties.

Moore was arrested by Wheat Ridge police in July 2019 in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Erie and remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

Valdez also had his bond set at $100,000 bond, but was also already in the Colorado Department of Corrections at Crowley County Correctional Facility in Olney Springs on a separate motor vehicle theft conviction, according to online court records.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Money-Saving Freezer Bundles Are Back!

    Money-saving freezer bundles are back at Your Butcher, Frank. Each bundle has an assortment of specialty cuts, perfect for feeding...
  2. Emergency Plumbing Repair In Broomfield

    Plumbing can be unpredictable. If you have a sudden leak, you need help right now! Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is...
  3. Best Beer Prices In Town

    Local beer fans know that you’ll find some of the best beer prices in town at Twin Peaks Liquor—plus a...
  4. Monument Restoration Specialists

    Memorial monuments are designed to last for generations. But sometimes a little restorative work is in order to keep them...
  5. Enjoy The Best of Senior Assisted Living

    Enjoy the best of senior assisted living—at AltaVita Assisted Living! You will discover a fulfilling lifestyle that honors the way...