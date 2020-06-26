SVVSD confirms commitment to school resource officer program

St. Vrain Valley leaders this week confirmed their intention to continue the district’s school resource officer program.

The NAACP’s Boulder County chapter is leading a local effort to end the school resource officer program in the neighboring Boulder Valley School District but hasn’t made a similar request in St. Vrain Valley. Boulder Valley has agreed to gather information and feedback over the next four months before making a decision.

The effort to remove police officers from schools has gained momentum amid nationwide protests and outcry over police brutality and killings of black people. Denver Public Schools agreed earlier this month to phase out the use of school resource officers by June 2021. Several large school districts in other states have made similar decisions.

“We are committed to continuing the SRO program in St. Vrain,” school board President Joie Siegrist said at Wednesday’s school board meeting. “There isn’t data that would support that the program is harmful or discriminatory.”

In St. Vrain Valley, seven students were arrested in the 2018-19 school year in school or at a school related event, according to data compiled by the Colorado Department of Education.

Of those 11 arrests, four students, or 36% of those arrested, were Latino. About 30% of students enrolled districtwide are Latino. White students, who accounted for 64% of the arrests, make up about 63% of the district’s enrollment.

Police also issued 229 summons to students, according to school district data. Of those, 85, or 37%, were give to Latino students and 125, or 55%, to white students.

The numbers are somewhat less proportionate for out-of-school suspensions, with Latino students accounting for 42% of St. Vrain’s out-of-school suspensions in 2018-19, according to the Colorado Department of Education. St. Vrain Valley didn’t expel any students that year.

While the arrest and ticket data doesn’t suggest St. Vrain should end the school resource officer program, Superintendent Don Haddad said, he acknowledged the presence of police officers might create fear for some students.

“There’s no way I want to minimize the fear that a student feels around a school resource officer, and we have to figure out ways to address that,” he said, adding the district’s school resource officers focus on building relationships with students.

Instead of removing police officers from schools, he said, the district plans to work with student leaders to find ways to address those fears and with area police departments on anti-bias training for the officers.

“We need to create more opportunity to bring our kids together, and our SROs, and just continue to build those positive relationships,” he said.

While Haddad said that he’s heard some community concerns about school resource officers, most of the community feedback has been that schools need them in case there’s a school shooting. Based on that feedback, the district added more school resource officers, for a total of 25, last school year, as well as adding more counselors.

“The need for that layer of protection was a pretty strong message from the community,” he said.

Not having an officer on campus, he said, increases response time and “​you can lose massive lives in an instant.”

“I don’t know how I would reconcile if there was a catastrophic school shooting and no ability to stop it,” he said.