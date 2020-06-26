BCAH hosts drive-through summer programs

Summer Sundays, family-friendly events hosted by the Broomfield Council on the Arts & Humanities, were halted by COVID-19, but since then the programs have transitioned to drive-through affairs.

“Summer Saturday Drive-thru,” which is presented by BCAH, is a socially-distant replacement for the decades-long Summer Sundays free family festivals.

One bag of art supplies and one bag of carnival prizes — which include one or two face masks, a science activity sheet and instructions on how to create “silly walking signs” for front yards and a recipe to make rock candy — will be given to each car.

Chalk art and washable paint paste art will be displayed on sidewalks and plywood boards with “tribute pieces” to healthcare and essential workers, Keri Dillingham, executive director of the Broomfield Council on the Arts & Humanities, said. Messages will revolve around “hope, community and fun” and be created by art guild artists, youth artists and community volunteers.

Accordion musicians will perform from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a horn group from the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra that will play from 11 a.m. to noon.

Professional hula hoop performer Naomi Cordova, who was at the June drive-through, will return for July’s event. There will also be aerial and ground performances by students of Iluminar Aerial from the Apollo Center, Dillingham said.

In June, the event attracted 176 cars and a total of 400 attendees, Dillingham said. Performances were from a flute trio and pianist from the Broomfield Symphony Orchestra, a Boulder Ballet dancer, art by artist Camie Rigirozzi and free bags with prizes, masks and DIY instructions for at-home fun.

Dillingham said BCAH received a lot of positive feedback about the event.

“I just got home, and I really enjoyed that,” Dillingham said, quoting one community response. “Thanks to all the performers, staff, and volunteers who put such a creative, fun, cultural event together. It was wonderful to get out of the apartment and not have to have any potentially direct contact with COVID-19. Thank you so much.”

Logistically it was too difficult to organize a community Summer Sunday event, Dillingham said, but organizers tried to make the new event entertaining by adding art and live music and performers. The event is low-contact. Those involved in hosting the event will wear masks and residents are encouraged, but not required, to wear them. People handing out goody bags will be wearing gloves, Dillingham said.

An August program is being planned, she said, and will depend on how Broomfield is managing COVID-19 cases.

Residents who come through the line and take pictures are encouraged to tag BCAH on social media.

Kim Touysinhthiphonexay, co-president of the Broomfield Art Guild, said when she first began working on chalk art earlier this year, she reached out to Dillingham about some sort of chalk art festival.

COVID-19 made it more difficult, but they kept the idea in mind and ended up buying thousands of sticks of chalk for the summer programs. This weekend she plans to meet with other guild members and community members to create the hundreds of bags.

“They can drive through and get a bag of chalk sticks plus the makings for sidewalk chalk paint,” Touysinhthiphonexay said. “We’ll have some examples of art and encourage people to take their bags home, make art, take a picture and post it.”

“The theme is hope because the world needs hope.”

Summer Saturday Drive-thru

When: 10 a.m. to noon July 11

Where: Broomfield County Commons Park at Sheridan Boulevard and 13th Avenue (in the parking lot east of the concession stand)

More info: Event is free and available to the first 500 cars. Pre-registration, which is strongly recommended, can be done at surveymonkey.com/r/SummerJuly11.