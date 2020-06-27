Lyons Social Justice Committee to host rally Sunday in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Members of the Lyons Social Justice Committee will host a rally Sunday to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest will take place between 1 and 4 p.m. at Sandstone Park in Lyons, between the Lyons Chamber of Commerce building and ChargePoint Charging Station. The protest Sunday will mark the fourth that the Lyons Social Justice Committee has hosted.

Janine Meyers, one of the organizers, said the committee wants to make the message visible.

“We stand with Black Lives Matter, and aim to bring awareness to their cause,” Meyers wrote in an email. “We also aim to show the tourists driving through town Sunday what our town stands for: liberty and justice for all.”

The rally will include several speeches and a march down Main Street.

The Lyons Social Justice Committee is composed of Lyons residents who aim to create a dialogue on social justice issues, according to its Facebook page.