Man set for trial in Longmont sex assault case

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and also grabbing her by the neck in Longmont in 2019 is set for trial this winter.

William Cody Snider, 23, pleaded not guilty Friday to sexual assault on a helpless victim, third-degree assault and harassment at a remote hearing.

Snider’s attorney Marc Milavitz said he and his client were still hoping to work out a resolution with prosecutors, but said that in the meantime it made sense to enter a not guilty plea and set the case for trial.

Snider, who is free on a $250 cash bond, was set for a four-day trial starting Dec. 21. He is also set for a motions hearing on Oct. 7.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to Snider’s house in Longmont on Aug. 28 for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, Snider came out and said he and a woman inside had been arguing, but that “nothing physical happened.”

Snider initially did not allow police inside to speak to the woman, but she eventually came outside and talked to police. She also initially said “nothing physical” had taken place, but then said Snider had grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told officers she had been sleeping on a living room futon couch earlier that morning when she awoke to Snider rubbing himself against her and digitally penetrating her.

The woman said they began arguing about the incident and that Snider then grabbed her by the neck, according to the affidavit.

Snider later admitted to grabbing the woman’s face, according to the officers.