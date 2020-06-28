GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 18 new coronavirus cases Saturday, no new deaths

Boulder County reported 18 new coronavirus cases Saturday, but no new deaths.

To date, there have been 1,358 positive or probable coronavirus cases reported. Of those, 175 people have been hospitalized, and 555 people have recovered. There have been 71 deaths from the virus. The county is investigating 107 disease cases, according to Boulder County Public Health.

As of Friday, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported that there have been 31,796 positive or probable cases. Of those, 5,392 Coloradans have been hospitalized. There have been 1,673 deaths among cases, and of those, 1,482 have directly been attributed to the virus. In Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 304,759 people tested.

