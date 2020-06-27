GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder man accused of threatening with knife, using racial slurs takes plea deal

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Peter Kinder (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A Boulder man accused of threatening two people with a knife and using racial slurs has taken a plea deal and received probation and a deferred sentence.

Peter Kinder pleaded guilty to felony menacing and bias-motivated crime – placing a victim in fear on May 26.

He was sentenced to a 21-month deferred sentence on the felony menacing charge and a 21-month probation sentence on the bias-motivated charge.

A deferred sentence means that if Kinder can complete the terms of his probation and deferred sentence, including 60 hours of community service, and not pick up any new charges, he will be allowed to withdraw the felony menacing guilty plea.

If he is not able to successfully complete the deferred sentence, a conviction would automatically be entered on the felony menacing charge and he would be subject to sentencing on that count.

According to the affidavit, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 2200 block of Emerald Road in north Boulder on Dec. 7 for a report of a disturbance.

Two men said they were moving items into a house when Kinder approached and began shouting racial slurs at them and making comments about them going back to Mexico and Honduras.

Kinder then reportedly tried to fight the men and threatened to get a gun.

The men said Kinder went back into his house and emerged again and punched one of the men in the shoulder while holding a knife.

The two men ran and called deputies. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Kinder and placed him in custody.

According to the affidavit, the deputies found a knife in Kinder’s house that matched the description of the knife the two men gave.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
