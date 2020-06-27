GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Teen rescued Friday after becoming stranded on…

NewsBoulder Area news

Teen rescued Friday after becoming stranded on First Flatiron in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 17-year-old boy was rescued Friday evening after he became stranded on the First Flatiron.

The teen called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office about 7:15 p.m. for help, after he became stuck on the First Flatiron during a thunderstorm, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The climber was by himself and was not using climbing equipment, the release said.

The climber was located approximately 450 feet from the ground by members of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group. The rescue took approximately two hours to complete. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group lowered a rescuer to the climber, who was able to assist him in climbing up and off the rock, according to the release.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Money-Saving Freezer Bundles Are Back!

    Money-saving freezer bundles are back at Your Butcher, Frank. Each bundle has an assortment of specialty cuts, perfect for feeding...
  2. Emergency Plumbing Repair In Broomfield

    Plumbing can be unpredictable. If you have a sudden leak, you need help right now! Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is...
  3. Best Beer Prices In Town

    Local beer fans know that you’ll find some of the best beer prices in town at Twin Peaks Liquor—plus a...
  4. Monument Restoration Specialists

    Memorial monuments are designed to last for generations. But sometimes a little restorative work is in order to keep them...
  5. Enjoy The Best of Senior Assisted Living

    Enjoy the best of senior assisted living—at AltaVita Assisted Living! You will discover a fulfilling lifestyle that honors the way...