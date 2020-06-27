Teen rescued Friday after becoming stranded on First Flatiron in Boulder

A 17-year-old boy was rescued Friday evening after he became stranded on the First Flatiron.

The teen called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office about 7:15 p.m. for help, after he became stuck on the First Flatiron during a thunderstorm, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The climber was by himself and was not using climbing equipment, the release said.

The climber was located approximately 450 feet from the ground by members of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group. The rescue took approximately two hours to complete. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group lowered a rescuer to the climber, who was able to assist him in climbing up and off the rock, according to the release.