About 20 people rally in Lyons in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

From left to right, incoming high school freshmen Grace Farrell, Desta Soma, Menbere Sullivan, and Ava Priest, listen to a speaker Sunday in Sandstone Park in Lyons during a rally organized by the Lyons Social Justice Committee. (Amy Bounds/Staff Writer)
About 20 people, including several teens, marched down Main Street in Lyons to bring attention to the need for racial justice as cars streamed by on Sunday afternoon.

Lyons Social Justice Committee members hosted the rally Sunday to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Sunday’s protest marked the fourth that the group has hosted, with at least two more planned.

“I believe change has to happen, and we need to keep our voice out there so the people who can make the change have to listen,” said Lyons resident Nancy Thomas.

From left to right, Bryce Walsh, Shifra Harris, Grace Farrell and Anela Lauren hold signs on Main Street in Lyons during a rally on Sunday organized by the Lyons Social Justice Committee.(Amy Bounds/Staff Writer)

Sunday’s rally started at Sandstone Park, where participants listened to a speech by Boulder County commissioner candidate Marta Loachamin before marching down Main Street. They returned to the park to listen to more speeches, then marched down Main Street a second time before taking part in socially distanced discussion groups.

“There’s a lot of momentum, a lot of opportunity for informing people,” said Marcos Loachamin, Marta Loachamin’s son. “Everyone is fighting so many battles.”

Anela Lauren, a Lyons resident who carried a sign that read “Racism is a pandemic too,” said she has become a regular at the Sunday rallies and doesn’t want to see the fight for racial justice lose momentum.

“My eyes have definitely been opened in the past few weeks, not just my eyes, but my soul,” she said. “The curtain got lifted, and I can see what’s on the other side. I don’t want the curtain to come back down. Now that I see it, I’m like oh my god, how did I not know all this.”

Protestors hold signs on Main Street in Lyons during a rally on Sunday organized by the Lyons Social Justice Committee.(Amy Bounds/Staff Writer)

Max Jacobs, a member of the Lyons Social Justice Committee, urged participants to vote in every election.

“If Black people had the power to end racism, it would have ended already,” she said.

She also urged them to complain to the Aurora Police Department about its treatment of those who attended a rally Saturday in Aurora for justice for Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old who died after an encounter with officers last August.

No injuries or arrests were reported during the day at the Aurora rally, which was attended by thousands of protestors, according to the Denver Post. As evening fell, however, tensions rose, and police said protesters were throwing rocks and bottles and confirmed they used pepper spray on the crowd.

At the Lyons rally, speaker Judd Meyers continued the theme of political activism. He urged people to vote for candidates who will commit to getting rid of private prisons, saying the United States has just 5% of the world’s population but 25% of the world’s prison population.

“That’s a pretty clear indicator that something is wrong,” he said.

Janine Meyers, one of the organizers, said the Lyons Social Justice Committee is hosting rallies every Sunday in an effort to make the message visible.

“We seek to unlearn white supremacy, as well as teach our fellow townspeople the same,” she wrote in an email. “Leaning into discomfort and embracing responsibility for racism is the only way we can change our systems.”

The Lyons Social Justice Committee is composed of Lyons residents who aim to create a dialogue on social justice issues, according to its Facebook page.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
