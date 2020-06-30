Boulder parking management changes starting today

Editor’s note: The byline on this story has been updated to reflect the identity of the reporter who wrote it.

Boulder’s Community Vitality Department has announced several parking management changes effective today, according to a news release.

The Randolph Center Parking Garage at Walnut and 11th streets will be closed for maintenance until Aug. 13 to “add more drains to control and direct water, replace worn deck coatings, perform structural repair and add aesthetic improvements,” the release stated.

The closure will save $15,000 and allow faster completion of the project while allowing for more improvements to the garage.

Also, two parking incentives put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will expire at the end of the day Tuesday. The city’s hourly rate for parking in garages will go back to $1.25 per hour for the first four hours and $2.50 per hour for each additional hour, a change from keeping the hourly rate at $1.25 regardless of the length of time a space was used. The daily maximum charge for parking in a city garage will revert to $55, up from $8. Additionally, the grace period at pay parking spaces will revert back to 5 minutes, down from 20 minutes.

Parking incentives that will continue include free 10-minute parking at designated curbside pick-up loading zones, a flat rate of $3 from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays in downtown city garages and free parking on the weekends in downtown city garages. Additionally, the Community Vitality Department now allows customers to purchase or refill 20-Day Passes and Cash Passes through its online portal.

The release also announced that parking is free at city pay stations, garages and lots in downtown Boulder, University Hill and Boulder Junction in honor of Independence Day on Friday and Saturday. Paid parking remains in effect in and around Chautauqua Park. Use of the free Park-to-Park shuttle is encouraged.

More information can be found at boulderparking.com.