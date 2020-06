Boulder Valley school board vice president Kathy Gebhardt recently was elected as a representative to the National School Boards Association.

Her election means she will vacate her position as president of the Colorado Association of School Boards.

Boulder Valley school board member Stacey Zis applied to and was chosen by the Colorado Association of School Boards to fill Gebhardt’s vacated seat. Zis will represent region five for the remainder of Gebhardt’s term, which ends in December 2021.