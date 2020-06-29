High of 94 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s today with a chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 58, with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 52, with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 57.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 59, with a 10% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 60, with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
