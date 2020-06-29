Longmont seeks submissions for Shock Art program

Longmont Art in Public Places is calling for artists to submit proposals for its annual Shock Art program of painting designs on Longmont Power and Communications metal electric transformer boxes.

Artists wishing to participate should create a 11-inch long by 10-inch wide by 7.25-inch high painted scale model and complete an online Shock Art submission form, according to a city news release. Models can be delivered to Longmont Downtown Development Authority, 320 Main St., Longmont, from 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays by July 17.

Once submissions are complete, an online voting portal will open on the Art in Public Places Shock Art webpage, tinyurl.com/y7yo54rs.

Then, members of the community can vote online through July 31 online for their favorite designs.

Longmont’s Art in Public Places Commission will tally votes and select locations for the winning designs, with the winning artists to be notified in August. Selected artists will be required to attend a program orientation and will receive $2,000 for their time and materials, program officials said.

Shock Art is a collaborative effort between Art in Public Places and Longmont Power and Communications, which owns and oversees the equipment to be painted. Artists’ stipends are funded by 1% of the expenses of Longmont capital improvement projects, a set-aside that funds the city’s public art program.

People with questions about Shock Art or the Art in Public Places program can email AIPP@LongmontColorado.gov or call 303-651-8924.