GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont police investigating home invasions,…

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont police investigating home invasions, attempted sex assault

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Surveillance photo of a suspect in two home invasions in the 1600 block of Kimbark Street in Longmont (Longmont Police Department)

Longmont police are investigating two incidents of home invasion and attempted sexual assault on a child at a home on Kimbark Street.

According to a release, the first incident occurred on May 14 and the second at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, both times at the same home in the 1600 block of Kimbark Street.

On Sunday, witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic man in his 20s flee the scene on foot. He was described as 5-feet 6-inches to 5-feet 8-inches tall with a heavy build and short black hair.

Police also obtained a surveillance photo of the suspect after the May incident, though the man is wearing a mask in the photo.

Anybody with information on either of these incidents can call Longmont police Detective Sergeant Matt Cage at 303-651-8520.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Money-Saving Freezer Bundles Are Back!

    Money-saving freezer bundles are back at Your Butcher, Frank. Each bundle has an assortment of specialty cuts, perfect for feeding...
  2. Emergency Plumbing Repair In Broomfield

    Plumbing can be unpredictable. If you have a sudden leak, you need help right now! Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is...
  3. Best Beer Prices In Town

    Local beer fans know that you’ll find some of the best beer prices in town at Twin Peaks Liquor—plus a...
  4. Monument Restoration Specialists

    Memorial monuments are designed to last for generations. But sometimes a little restorative work is in order to keep them...
  5. Enjoy The Best of Senior Assisted Living

    Enjoy the best of senior assisted living—at AltaVita Assisted Living! You will discover a fulfilling lifestyle that honors the way...