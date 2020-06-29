Suspect in Fourmile Canyon murder to get new defense attorneys

The suspect in a Fourmile Canyon murder will receive a new defense team after his Boulder public defense attorneys had to withdraw from the case due to a conflict.

Stephen Christopher Wolf, 25, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, tampering with a deceased human body, vehicular eluding and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Jeffrey Michael Lynch, 57.

Wolf had been represented by Jason Sharman and Jessica Hempstead with the public defender’s office, but on June 19 they filed a motion with the court asking to withdraw from the case.

According to the motion, the attorneys “became aware of a potential conflict” on June 16.

Attorneys wrote that the nature of the conflict could not be publicly disclosed due to attorney-client privilege, but the attorneys did discuss the issue with Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer in a closed hearing on Friday.

Following the hearing, Langer granted the motion to withdraw and said he will appoint alternative defense counsel for Wolf, according to the Boulder District Attorney’s Office.

Wolf was scheduled for a status conference on July 8.

For the moment, Wolf is set for a three-week trial starting Oct. 13.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lynch was reported missing July 30 by his son after Lynch failed to show up to his girlfriend’s house on the previous Sunday.

Lynch was a general contractor and had been working on a vacant house on Camino Bosque in Fourmile Canyon, so the property owners went to see if Lynch was there. The owners arrived and found Wolf, who they did not know, sitting in Lynch’s car in the garage.

The property owner confronted Wolf, who said he was there to clean before saying the police were after him. The homeowner said she had not hired anyone to work on the house other than Lynch, and called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Wolf carrying a handful of shovels in a trash bag, according to the affidavit. Wolf saw the deputies and ran into the garage, but the two deputies were able to handcuff him.

Deputies searched Lynch’s car and found Lynch’s body wrapped in plastic in the trunk of the vehicle.

The coroner’s office ruled the cause of Lynch’s death was “homicidal violence by unspecified means.” While the report could not specify any exact injuries Lynch sustained, due in part to decomposition of the body, a forensic pathologist ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Prosecutors said Wolf had been trying to elude police following a traffic stop two days before being found with the body, broke into the home in the hopes of finding fuel for his car and killed Lynch upon finding him in the house.