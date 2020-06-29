GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Woman accused of making racist comments at CU Boulder fails to appear for hearing

Bench warrants issued for Rebekah Krajacic in misdemeanor harassment case

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Rebekah Krajacic (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

The woman accused of using racist language during a confrontation with students at the University of Colorado Boulder last year failed to appear for a hearing Friday.

Rebekah Krajacic, 33, is charged with one count of misdemeanor harassment.

According to court records, Krajacic was scheduled for a review hearing on Friday following a mental health evaluation.

But Krajacic failed to appear at the hearing, and her personal recognizance bond was revoked, according to court records.

Boulder District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said a bench warrant for Krajacic’s arrest has now been issued.

According to an affidavit, two students were studying in the engineering building on Oct. 6 when they saw Krajacic in a room across the hallway sitting in the dark with no computer and looking at one of the students in a “very disrespectful way.”

The student, who is Black, told police he opened the door to the room Krajacic was in and asked her if everything was OK. The students told police Krajacic asked why they were stalking her, and said “disrespectful” things to him.

The students initially thought nothing of the encounter and went back to studying. But they told police that about three minutes later, Krajacic gathered her belongings and began yelling at the student and telling him there were a bunch of Black people stalking her.

The students said this is the first time Krajacic began using a racist slur and the point when one of them began to record the incident on a phone. The student said Krajacic used the slur three to four times before leaving.

Video of the incident was spread widely across social media, leading to calls for change at the university.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
