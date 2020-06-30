Boulder County reports 22 new coronavirus cases, first death in nearly two weeks

Boulder County reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and one new death.

There have been 1,392 cases countywide and 72 recorded deaths. This is the first additional death since June 17, when the county saw the third highest increase in new coronavirus cases and two deaths were reported.

The individual who died was in their 80s and was a resident of a long-term care facility, said Chana Goussetis, spokeswoman for the county health department. Of the 72 deaths, 57 have been at long-term care facilities.

To date, 176 individuals have been hospitalized and 565 have recovered. There are 102 disease investigations in progress.

The five-day average of new cases is 11.2, which has steadily declined from last Tuesday’s average of 16.6.

Statewide, there have been 32,715 cases, which is up 204 from Monday. Of those, 5,489 have been hospitalized. There have been 1,520 deaths linked to the virus. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, 324,632 people have been tested.