Boulder County DA, Congressman Joe Neguse discuss police reform in virtual town hall

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty guided a virtual conversation on Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic coupled with calls for police reform — a conversation that encompassed the question, “Where do we go from here?”

Dougherty emphasized that his office hears the community’s concerns and designed the presentation to address some of the public’s frequently asked questions.

In April, the Boulder County took steps that reduced the jail population by more than 50% to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to make those changes permanent,” Dougherty said, acknowledging assumptions he’s heard that the released inmates would lead to an uptick in vehicle or property theft. He said it’s a risk they have to accept, but said none of the recent thefts were linked to those released.

Dougherty talked about ways both local and state legislation are continuing to shift law enforcement and the criminal justice system. He cited the recently signed police accountability measure, for which he testified on behalf of Colorado district attorneys.

Congressman Joe Neguse phoned in to discuss his efforts in constructing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which he said is similar to the police accountability measure and thinks will help move the needle of police reform.

“As a young African American man I certainly understand in a visceral way the pain and the anguish following the death of George Floyd,” Neguse opened with.

Christian Gardner-Wood, deputy DA and director of community protection and legislative affairs, discussed the ongoing criminal justice reform in Boulder County. He said there are two things law enforcement within the county continue to implement: bringing a behavioral health specialist to deescalate situations with those in mental health crises, and enhancing law enforcement assisted diversion “to divert offenders to treatment without having an arrest.”

Deputy DA and Restorative Justice Director Elaina Shively talked about the importance of combining restorative justice and diversion.

“It gives people the opportunity to take accountability for their actions … and move forward without a conviction on their record,” she explained.

She described one avenue that allows the person who committed the offense and a support person to sit at a table with the victim, his or her support person, trained facilitators, community members and sometimes law enforcement to foster conversation that supports the offender to take responsibility and repair the harm.

Dougherty said his office continues to look at allocating funds when asked about defunding the police. He addressed school resource officers, noting the importance of keeping schools safe but doing so without criminalizing students.

He said he is often asked if criminal justice reform decreases public safety.

“Are you going to improve the justice system or improve public safety? … Those two things go together.”

Both Neguse and Doughterty stressed their thankfulness in how highly engaged Boulder County is and their willingness to participate in similar discussions.