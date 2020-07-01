Boulder staff seek input on traffic projects

Boulder city staff are seeking community input into two upcoming Project Zero initiatives to reduce traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities.

The first project includes pavement resurfacing and bicycle lane improvements on Folsom Street between Iris Avenue and Valmont Road, on Pine Street between Folsom and 28th streets and on Table Mesa Drive between Vassar Drive and Broadway this summer. Work is expected to begin in late July.

The city is also drawing from the Vision Zero “Flex Fund” to pay for $250,000 in safety improvements to curbs and pedestrian crossings, including in areas deemed high risk in the 2019 Boulder Safe Streets Report. Work will begin in the fall and continue into 2021.

City staff will collect data and feedback before and after the flex fund improvements to evaluate how effective they were, according to a news release from the city.

“It’s really important for us to know what’s important to the community and to make sure we’re building facilities and doing projects and programs that work for everyone,” Senior Transportation Planner Amy Lewin said.

Community input could cause staff to tweak designs for bike lanes and helps them understand community concerns, Lewin said.

“The input that we get could influence the priority of implantation or the phasing and the projects we decide to try out,” she said.

Community input is now being accepted at www.beheardboulder.org