High of 82 with strong winds today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s today with some high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 52, with winds 13 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 57.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 60, with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 61, with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.