Longmont’s Sunset Pool is booked

Longmont city recreation staff report that Sunset Pool is nearly at full capacity daily and is currently booked out for the next 14 days.

Attendance at Centennial Pool and the Longmont Recreation Center, however, has been slower than anticipated, with reservations at the rec center around 45% of capacity. “The reservation system has worked well but some people do have issues working within the system. If residents have issues they can call one of the facilities and staff can help with access to the system,” Jeff Friesner, Longmont’s recreation and golf services manager, said in an email.

Friesner said the city has had positive comments about how staff is cleaning, maintaining the required 6-foot social distancing and following guidelines for the number of people in each facility at any given time.