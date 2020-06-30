GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont’s Sunset Pool is booked

Latest News

Longmont’s Sunset Pool is booked

Tonya Deiter helps her grandson Dreyson, 7, as he practies floating on his back during a swim class at the Sunset Pool on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont city recreation staff report that Sunset Pool is nearly at full capacity daily and is currently booked out for the next 14 days.

Attendance at Centennial Pool and the Longmont Recreation Center, however, has been slower than anticipated, with reservations at the rec center around 45% of capacity. “The reservation system has worked well but some people do have issues working within the system. If residents have issues they can call one of the facilities and staff can help with access to the system,” Jeff Friesner, Longmont’s recreation and golf services manager, said in an email.

Friesner said the city has had positive comments about how staff is cleaning, maintaining the required 6-foot social distancing and following guidelines for the number of people in each facility at any given time.

Children swim toward lifeguard Aiden Garcia during a swim class at Sunset Pool on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

Times Call Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Money-Saving Freezer Bundles Are Back!

    Money-saving freezer bundles are back at Your Butcher, Frank. Each bundle has an assortment of specialty cuts, perfect for feeding...
  2. Emergency Plumbing Repair In Broomfield

    Plumbing can be unpredictable. If you have a sudden leak, you need help right now! Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is...
  3. Best Beer Prices In Town

    Local beer fans know that you’ll find some of the best beer prices in town at Twin Peaks Liquor—plus a...
  4. Monument Restoration Specialists

    Memorial monuments are designed to last for generations. But sometimes a little restorative work is in order to keep them...
  5. Enjoy The Best of Senior Assisted Living

    Enjoy the best of senior assisted living—at AltaVita Assisted Living! You will discover a fulfilling lifestyle that honors the way...