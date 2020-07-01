Marta Loachamin remains in lead over state Rep. Jonathan Singer in Boulder County Commissioner District 2 race

A former St. Vrain School teacher and Realtor remained ahead in the primary election Tuesday night for Boulder County Commissioner’s District 2 race against fellow Democratic contender.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Marta Loachamin had 50.50% of the votes, with challenger state Rep. Jonathan Singer at 49.50%, according to unofficial Boulder County election results. Loachamin was ahead by 542 votes.

The sole Republican contender James Crowder was running unopposed and will automatically advance to the November election, where he will face Tuesday’s winner. The candidates are seeking to replace Boulder County Commissioner Deb Gardner, whose term expires in January

Loachamin said she ran for Boulder County Commissioner in the hopes of restoring trust between people and their local government.

“That means a lot of times successful work can be done with folks from the community being in leadership positions so that it can be more accessible and more representative and that people feel like they can go into an office for help, resources or guidance,” Loachamin said.

Singer, whose term as state representative expires in 2021, said he ran because of the issues he wanted to address.

“I think the three big things I really believe in is that we need to make sure that Boulder County is a place where everyone can thrive and that means addressing our affordable housing crisis and our climate crisis and at the same time, finding new ways to engage parts of our population left behind far too long,” Singer said.

The next update online update is expected at 2 a.m., according to Boulder County’s election website.