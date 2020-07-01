NCAR road to be closed on Independence Day

The road to the National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, and access to its parking lot and trails, will be closed to the public at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a release. The Independence Day closure is intended to reduce wildfire risk.

Both Boulder and Longmont have reported an increase in use of illegal fireworks in recent weeks. ”]All personal use of fireworks is illegal in Boulder.

The use of fireworks during hot summer weather increases wildfire risk. Illegal firework usage can be reported by calling the Boulder Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 303-441-3333.

The road will reopen as usual to the public on Sunday.