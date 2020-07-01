New Eldorado Canyon State Park shuttle bus service begins Friday

Starting Friday, Boulder County and Colorado Parks & Wildlife are offering a shuttle bus service on weekends and holidays this summer and fall to transport passengers from Boulder to Eldorado Canyon State Park.

The service will run approximately every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and then on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays until Sept. 7. A map of the shuttle’s route and stops can be viewed at assets.bouldercounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/cpp-eldo-shuttle-route-map.pdf.

According to a news release, the service will help alleviate the effects of increased parking and traffic congestion in Eldorado Springs and Eldorado Canyon State Park.

Boulder County will cover the Eldorado Canyon State Park entry fee for shuttle passengers who do not have an annual pass for the first two weekends of the service, the release read. No pass or fee is required to ride the shuttle to Colo. 93 or Colo. 170 to access the Marshall Mesa Trailhead.

Several policies will be implemented on the shuttle to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include requiring masks for all passengers above the age of 12, limiting shuttle capacity to either nine people or three households, disinfecting shuttles once a day and wiping down high-touch surfaces after every ride.

More information about the shuttle service can be found at EldoShuttle.com.