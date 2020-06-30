SVVSD announces more details on fall school plans

The St. Vrain Valley School District sent a letter Tuesday to families outlining specifics of its fall reopening plans, which include full-time, in person learning for elementary, sixth and ninth grades plus a hybrid for the other grades.

The letter cautions that Gov. Jared Polis, as well as state and local health departments, could issue new orders or guidance that will require changes. In mid-July, the district plans to share the final plan for the opening of the school year.

St. Vrain Valley officials said the plan was developed by a task force that started in April and aligns with recent guidance from the Metro-Denver Partnership for Health.

“Our ultimate goal is to try to move to full in-person learning,” Superintendent Don Haddad said. “But we have to receive that guidance and direction and support from the county health departments. As the virus continues to evolve, we will be able to make adjustments accordingly. It’s really important for people to understand that the decision isn’t made in isolation.”

He said the local health departments decided that having sixth- and ninth-graders in school full time, with the rest of the grades in school half time, will put schools at the highest capacity that would be allowed, based on current restrictions.

In elementary, the plan is for students to stay with their classroom group all day. Sixth- and ninth-graders also will be kept together in cohort groups to the extent possible.

For the secondary hybrid model, seventh- and eighth-graders will be split into two groups and attend in person every other day, learning remotely on the other days.

Tenth-, 11th- and 12th-graders, also will split into two groups, attend in person either Mondays and Tuesdays, or Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each group will switch off attending in person on Fridays.

Remote learning for both middle and high school is described as live, online learning. District officials said how that will look, including how long students will need to watch remotely via a device, will largely be determined by the classroom teacher.

St. Vrain Valley spokesperson Kerri McDermid said the district is still waiting on guidance from the Colorado High School Activities Association on middle and high school music programs. The district also is waiting on CHSAA’s guidance on rules for resuming fall sports and after-school activities.

High school students who attend classes at the Innovation Center or the Career Development Center will follow their same hybrid schedule for those classes. Transportation will continue to be provided from their home high schools.

Students will eat lunch in school cafeterias, according to the plan, with “additional social distancing protocols.” Salad bars will be closed. High school students in grades 10 through 12 will be able to leave campus for lunch with parent permission.

General safety measures will include students entering the school at the same entrance as others in their grade level and washing hands or using hand sanitizer upon arrival.

Students will be required to bring a cloth mask to school daily and be expected to wear it when entering the school and at other times, such as in halls and common areas. Students could be asked to wear masks during “more collaborative discussions” in classrooms, though the plan notes the use of masks will be minimized “whenever possible.”

Desks will be spaced apart as much as possible and face the same direction, while hand sanitizer will be available in each classroom. Students will attend electives on a regular schedule, with limited sharing of materials and equipment.

There won’t be special guests, assemblies, field trips and parent volunteers in schools until restrictions are lifted, according to the district’s plan.

Students with health conditions or extenuating circumstances will have the option of full-time remote learning using Florida Virtual School curriculum through a program the district has dubbed St. Vrain LaunchED Virtual Academy. Classes will be taught by St. Vrain educators.

Families of students who need to ride a school bus to get to school are asked to register by Aug. 1 to request transportation. Because of distancing requirements, the district is anticipating that it won’t be able to provide transportation for all eligible students and is encouraging families to provide their own if possible.

Priority will be given to students who receive special education services, according to the district. Other eligible students will be evaluated based on ride zone, school of attendance and space availability, according to the district.

Most students receiving special education services will receive those services while onsite in school, including those following a rotation of in-school and remote learning. A case manager is expected to contact families to discuss a schedule for specific services before the first day of school.

The exception is students who attend Main Street School, center-based programs or who otherwise receive a high level of service minutes. The majority of those students will receive in-person instruction every day, according to the district.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, McDermid said, the district will follow the recommended actions of county and state health departments. A student or students who need to remain home would be supported with remote learning.

Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health, said Boulder County is waiting on official guidance from the state health department. But, she said, if a student has symptoms of COVID-19 while in school, “it is likely that every person who spent time in the same classroom would then be required to be quarantined.”