Boulder Police Officers’ Association Union releases statement on George Floyd, criticism of police

Boulder Police Officers’ Association Union President Mark Bliley released a statement Monday addressing the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and speaking out against negative generalizations of law enforcement.

“Every officer at the Boulder Police Department was appalled at George Floyd’s death. It was ahorrific act and the exact opposite of what good police officers do,” Bliley wrote. “The idea thatthose who swore to protect and serve would act in such a way is particularly horrifying to thoseof us who strive daily to support, defend and enforce the laws of Colorado.”

While the Boulder Police Officers’ Association acknowledges the existence of racism and is not”blind to its corrosive influence,” Bliley wrote, “we soundly reject the idea that law enforcement should be judged by the actions of the worst examples of our profession.”

“The Boulder Police Department is well ahead of many of our peer agencies when it comes totraining and policies that deal with bias,” he wrote, claiming that the department several years ago already adopted almost all of the policies and requirements outlined by Senate Bill 20-217.

Senate Bill 20-217 aims to enhance law enforcement integrity by requiring local law enforcement agencies to issue body-worn cameras to their officers, among other things.

Bliley wrote that while death at the hands of police is a tragedy, it is an “extremely uncommon occurrence.”

“The vilification and scapegoating of police forces in our country is a convenient narrative forsome and does nothing to solve the problem. At best, it results in a bias against officers, atworst, it incites violence against our peace officers and encourages destruction of our society.”

The claim that there are no good police, Bliley wrote, is “a lie that has been repeated far too often” and “remains self-serving and deceitful.”

“It ignores the hundreds of thousands of positive police contacts with the public in Colorado to focus instead on a tragic death hundreds of miles away,” he wrote.

Bliley then addressed the recent appointment of new Boulder police Chief Maris Herold.

“Maris Herold was chosen by the Boulder City Council to lead our department and to implement improvements in the way we serve the community,” Bliley wrote. “Chief Herold should be given an opportunity to do so, and to make the BPD an even more effective department. We welcome positive change and will do our utmost to serve our community.”

Bliley said that police are often tasked with additional responsibilities of dealing with socialissues such as mental health, substance addiction and homelessness as a result of legislators reducing or eliminating funding to programs equipped to address them.

“Day in and day out police officers around the country are the only resource available, so theyare inserted into volatile situations with people in crisis,” he wrote. “We didn’t ask for theseadditional mandates, but we respond because we care. Because we serve.”

“There are good police officers,” the statement concluded. “Look around. They are in Boulder.”