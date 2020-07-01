Congruex acquires Georgia broadband constructor

Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has acquired a utilities provider in southeast Georgia, reviving the buying spree it went on last summer.

The Boulder-based Congruex acquired Southeast Utilities of Georgia, a broadband construction company operating in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee, according to a statement Wednesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“SEU completes thousands of business-as-usual projects each year, providing an exceptional foundation for expansion into special project work as the demand for fiber and broadband has never been greater,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in a statement.

With the backing of its private-equity owner Crestview Partners LP, Congruex has raised more than $75 million in capital last year and acquired Illinois-based Terra Technologies LLC and HHS Communications LLC in California. It has purchased four other similar regional broadband constructors across the country since 2017.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC