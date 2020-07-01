Crews put out small grass fire in east Boulder

Firefighters were able to put out a small grass fire in east Boulder on Wednesday.

The fire was first reported at around noon in the 1800 block of South 57th Court, just east of 55th Street and Central Avenue.

Small grass fire on 57th Court, just east of 55th and Central. #Boulder Fire able to knock it down pic.twitter.com/wpwaeo4GtK — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 1, 2020

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a small area behind some buildings, though a few electrical poles were damaged.

Officials have not yet commented on the possible cause of the fire.