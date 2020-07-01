Denver’s COVID-19 testing site at Pepsi Center to return to normal hours after test kit shipment

Denver’s COVID-19 testing site will return to normal hours next week after a shipment of testing kits relieved an anticipated shortage.

The Denver Department of Public Safety had announced Tuesday that it would limit testing to weekday mornings because its partner, LabCorp, was running short of test kits because of spikes in coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas.

The city reversed that announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying Gov. Jared Polis had 10,000 test kits delivered to the Pepsi Center site.

The site will be closed Thursday through Monday this week, because of the Fourth of July holiday and a city employee furlough day. After the weekend, it will return to normal hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Denver officials have encouraged anyone who believes they were exposed to COVID-19 to schedule a test at the site. The site has collected about 35,000 samples for testing since May.