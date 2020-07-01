GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie officials extend facial covering order for entire town

Erie Town Administrator Malcolm Fleming announced Wednesday afternoon the town’s facial covering order would be extended throughout the entire town.

The extension is effective immediately and will remain in effect until the Boulder County order is rescinded. The order applies to both the Boulder and Weld county side of the town.

In May, the Erie Board of Trustees agreed to adopt Boulder County’s order which required facial coverings in public places. The order states people 12 and older are required to wear a facial covering in public places where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

On Monday, Boulder County extended its order indefinitely as it continues to try and combat the spread of coronavirus.

Kristina Pritchett

