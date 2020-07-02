‘I Have a Dream’ Foundation of Boulder County hires new CEO

Perla Delgado, the new CEO of the “I Have A Dream” Foundation of Boulder County, wants to continue supporting the program’s “dreamers” so even more go on to graduate from college.

Delgado previously was the director of the College Assistance Migrant Program at St. Edward’s University in Austin. The migrant program provides students and their families a pathway out of poverty through education.

“I’m so committed to assisting first generation college students,” she said. “I felt like (“I Have A Dream”) was the next step for me in really continuing my journey to help students build that path. I’m looking forward to working with our collaborative partners and working alongside our students their families.”

Delgado’s first day is Aug. 11.

Delgado replaces Lori Canova, who retired in January after 23 years leading the foundation, which works with more than 1,100 low-income youth and their family members in the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts.

The foundation adopts groups of low-income students in elementary school, who are guaranteed four-year tuition-assistance scholarships after graduating high school. A project coordinator, mentors and tutors works with the “dreamers” through their high school years and into college or vocational school.

When Canova decided to retire, “I Have A Dream” decided on a national search to find her replacement.

“It was a nationwide search with very high expectations,” said “I Have A Dream” board co-chairperson Danica Powell, adding staff members, students and parents all were involved. “We were able to really include a lot of different voices and perspectives.”

She said Delgado brings both knowledge of Boulder County and relevant experience from working locally and in Texas with the education system.

“We’re really excited to welcome her back to this community,” she said.

Delgado grew up in Lafayette, graduating from Centaurus High School. Her career included working for the University of Colorado at Denver’s CU Succeed Program, Boulder’s Community Action Program and the Longmont Multicultural Action Committee. In Austin, she also worked as an assistant director of community engagement and multicultural outreach in the Austin school district.

At “I Have A Dream,” she said, she wants to explore new initiatives, including expanding social justice programming and parent programming.

“Something ‘I Have A Dream’ does really well is working collaboratively with families to address the gaps that they’re experiencing,” she said. “Collectively, we can build something that authentically addresses those gaps.”

Other goals include continuing to work to increase the donor base for the program, especially now as the pandemic exacerbates existing inequalities.

“I’m super excited to take on this role,” she said. “I’m very privileged to work with an organization that has so much history. I’m really excited to be part of something that’s moving the needle forward and working with the strengths of our community.”