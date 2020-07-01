Marta Loachamin still leading over Jonathan Singer in close District 2 Boulder County Commissioner race

Marta Loachamin, a Realtor and former school teacher, maintained her lead over competitor state Rep. Jonathan Singer in the Democratic primary for the Boulder County Commissioner District 2 seat as ballots continued to be processed throughout the day Wednesday after Tuesday’s election.

The neck-and-neck race left it too close to declare a winner by late Tuesday, though Loachamin’s lead over Singer has continued to grow since early election results were first announced. By Wednesday afternoon, Loachamin had 50.92% of the votes and Singer had 49.08% of the votes, according to unofficial results. Loachamin was ahead by 1,254 votes, with 68,188 ballots counted in that race.

James Crowder, the uncontested Republican candidate in the race, automatically will advance to the November election. According to unofficial election results, Crowder pulled in 11,305 votes by Wednesday afternoon.

Mircalla Wozniak, spokeswoman for the Boulder County Clerk’s Office, said it was “too soon” in the process to determine if a recount between Loachamin and Singer will be necessary. Wozniak said that a recount is needed when the difference between the highest number of votes cast and next highest number of votes cast equates to or is less than one-half of one percent of the highest vote. The percentage is determined by taking the difference between the highest and next highest votes cast and dividing that number by the total number of highest votes.

Wozniak said she expected the next poll update to be Wednesday evening. Ballots are anticipated to continue to be processed throughout the day and possibly into Thursday.