Paraglider crashed in north Boulder Tuesday, sustained leg injury

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A paraglider crashed near Wonderland Lake in north Boulder on Tuesday.

The crash stemmed from a problem with the paraglider’s chute, according to Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks spokesman Phillip Yates. The paraglider crashed in the open space west of the lake. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue and American Response Medical assisted OSMP in the technical rescue.

The paraglider, which radio emergency communications identified as a 40-year-old man, was transported to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital for a leg injury.

Brooklyn Dance

