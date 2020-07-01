GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Sunny skies with a high of 87 today in Boulder

Sunny skies with a high of 87 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 57.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 61, with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 62, with a 70% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

