SVVSD using mobile lab to bring books to students

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The St. Vrain Valley School District is using its mobile Innovation Lab to bring books to students this summer and encourage reading.

The mobile lab will stop at schools around the district over the next month. Students can choose a free book, then are encouraged to read and share a response about the book before passing it along to family or friends. Students who share a response will be entered in a drawing for a Sphero Bolt.

The lab will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates and locations: July 10 at Thunder Valley K-8, 600 Fifth St., Frederick; July 14 at Longmont Estates Elementary, 1601 Northwestern Road, Longmont; July 16 at Sunset Middle School, 1300 S. Sunset St., Longmont; July 21 at Columbine Elementary, 111 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont; July 23 at Longs Peak Middle School, 1500 14th Ave., Longmont; July 28 at Mead High School, 12750 County Road 7; July 30, Erie Middle School 650 Main St.; and Aug. 4 at Stapp Toyota, 8019 Raspberry Way, Frederick.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
