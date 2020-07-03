GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 16 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Thursday

Boulder County reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

Since the first case was detected on March 14, the county has reported 1,421 cases and 71 deaths. Of the cases, 176 have been hospitalized and 572 have recovered, which is five more than Wednesday. There are 99 disease investigations in progress.

Statewide, there have been 33,352 reported cases, which is up 323 from Wednesday. Of those, 5,527 have been hospitalized. There have been 1,701 deaths among cases and 1,521 of those are linked to the virus. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, 333,391 people have been tested.

The county’s five-day average of new daily cases on Thursday was 11.2, county data shows, which is lower than last Thursday’s five-day average of 15.8.

