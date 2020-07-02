Colorado Court of Appeals upholds verdict, 100-year sentence in Dynel Lane fetal abduction case

The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and 100-year prison sentence for Dynel Lane, the Longmont woman convicted of cutting the unborn fetus from another woman in 2015.

Lane, 40, was convicted in February 2016 of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

She was sentenced by then-Boulder Chief Judge Maria Berkenkotter to 48 years on the attempted murder charge, 32 years on the termination of a pregnancy charge, 10 years for both of the assault convictions and five years for one of the second-degree assault convictions.

All of those sentences but the five-year count on second-degree assault were consecutive, resulting in a 100-year cumulative sentence for Lane.

Berkenkotter merged the sentence for the remaining second-degree assault count into one of the first-degree assault counts. The Court of Appeals ultimately ruled that the other second-degree assault count should have also been merged with a first-degree assault count.

But since the five-year sentence for that count was to run concurrent to the other sentences, the ruling will not have any impact on Lane’s overall 100-year prison sentence.

“The District Attorney’s Office is very pleased with this decision, as it upholds the conviction of the defendant in what was truly a horrific case,” the Boulder District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Chief Deputy DA Catrina Weigel and former District Attorney Stan Garnett fought hard for justice in this difficult and terrible case, so to have the conviction affirmed today is positive news for the victim and our community.”

Garnett, who left the District Attorney’s Office in 2018 to return to private practice, said this was the last case he personally prosecuted to make its way through the appeals process. It was also one that he said stood out for him in his time as a prosecutor.

“When you’ve been a lawyer as long as I have, some cases define your career, and this was one of them,” Garnett said. “I’m pleased the Court of Appeals issued its unanimous ruling upholding the conviction, and I hope that this will continue to give the victim in the case some closure.”

Prosecutors said Lane created a fake pregnancy prior to the attack, telling her husband and her family and friends that she was expecting.

The victim, Michelle Wilkins, responded on March 18, 2015, to Lane’s Craigslist post advertising maternity clothes. Lane then attacked Wilkins in the basement and choked her to the point of unconsciousness.

Lane then cut out Wilkins’ unborn baby, leaving Wilkins in the home. Lane brought the baby, which was already dead, to the hospital claiming it was hers.

Wilkins was able to call police and was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the appeal ruling, Berkenkotter was allowed by law to implement the attempted murder, termination and first-degree assault counts consecutively.

“The attack on the victim contained a number of components: luring the victim into a secluded place; subduing her; rendering her unconscious so that surgery could be performed, and finally, removing the baby from the victim’s wound,” the ruling read. “At any point in time until the end, Lane could have decided to terminate her criminal conduct. She did not.”

But the court did rule that the remaining second-degree assault count should have been merged with one of the first-degree assault counts, writing that “the assaults were part of the same criminal transaction and arose from the same impulse: namely, an attack to incapacitate the victim.”

Lane also made several unsuccessful arguments for the conviction to be overturned, claiming her statements to police at the hospital should have been suppressed, that there was insufficient evidence for the “after deliberation” aspect of the attempted murder charge and prosecutorial misconduct.

Lane remains in custody at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility.