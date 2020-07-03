GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado Court of Appeals waiting on Boulder…

NewsBoulder Area news

Colorado Court of Appeals waiting on Boulder judge’s ruling in Coal Creek triple homicide

Garrett Coughlin looks toward the ceiling as the jury is brought in for the verdict in the People V. Garrett Coughlin at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder on June 17, 2019. The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to reverse her ruling granting Coughlin a new trial, while defense attorneys are asking for a special prosecutor to be appointed to the case. (Photo by Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Colorado Court of Appeals will not review a Coal Creek Canyon triple homicide trial until the Boulder judge rules on two pending motions in the case.

Garrett Coughlin, 27, was convicted in 2019 on three counts of felony first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery in the shooting deaths of Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker on April 13, 2017, at the Whites’ home in Coal Creek Canyon.

But Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda overturned the conviction after Coughlin’s attorneys said two jurors lied on their questionnaires.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has appealed the ruling with the Colorado Court of Appeals, but also filed a motion in Boulder District Court asking LaBuda to reverse her ruling, claiming defense attorneys knew about the jurors’ dishonesty prior to trial.

In response, Coughlin’s defense attorneys filed their own motion saying prosecutors violated privilege in trying to verify those claims and asking the District Attorney’s Office be removed from the case.

In an order filed Monday, the Colorado Court of Appeals said it would stay the proceedings in appeals court and send the case back to district court until LaBuda ruled on those two motions, which the Court of Appeals said “shall be done with all due speed.”

The order also asked for parties to file an update in 35 days if LaBuda still had not made a ruling.

Coughlin, who had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole prior to his conviction being overturned, remains in custody at Crowley County Correctional Facility in Olney Springs.

He does not have any scheduled court appearances in Boulder County at this time.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you experience problems with poor posture or back and neck pain, you may be an ideal candidate for Rolfing....
  2. Aurora Properties For Sale

    Realtor Fred Smith is the person you want to talk to if you are looking at Aurora properties for sale....
  3. Professional Mani Pedi At Lavish

    If you want great looking nails, you want Lavish Nails & Hair. Pedicures and Manicures are relaxing and a great...
  4. Money-Saving Freezer Bundles Are Back!

    Money-saving freezer bundles are back at Your Butcher, Frank. Each bundle has an assortment of specialty cuts, perfect for feeding...
  5. Emergency Plumbing Repair In Broomfield

    Plumbing can be unpredictable. If you have a sudden leak, you need help right now! Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is...