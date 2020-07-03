Colorado Court of Appeals waiting on Boulder judge’s ruling in Coal Creek triple homicide

The Colorado Court of Appeals will not review a Coal Creek Canyon triple homicide trial until the Boulder judge rules on two pending motions in the case.

Garrett Coughlin, 27, was convicted in 2019 on three counts of felony first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery in the shooting deaths of Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker on April 13, 2017, at the Whites’ home in Coal Creek Canyon.

But Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda overturned the conviction after Coughlin’s attorneys said two jurors lied on their questionnaires.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has appealed the ruling with the Colorado Court of Appeals, but also filed a motion in Boulder District Court asking LaBuda to reverse her ruling, claiming defense attorneys knew about the jurors’ dishonesty prior to trial.

In response, Coughlin’s defense attorneys filed their own motion saying prosecutors violated privilege in trying to verify those claims and asking the District Attorney’s Office be removed from the case.

In an order filed Monday, the Colorado Court of Appeals said it would stay the proceedings in appeals court and send the case back to district court until LaBuda ruled on those two motions, which the Court of Appeals said “shall be done with all due speed.”

The order also asked for parties to file an update in 35 days if LaBuda still had not made a ruling.

Coughlin, who had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole prior to his conviction being overturned, remains in custody at Crowley County Correctional Facility in Olney Springs.

He does not have any scheduled court appearances in Boulder County at this time.