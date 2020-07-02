GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU, Boulder police searching for suspect in assaults

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted someone on the Boulder Creek Path and then stabbed a car and threatened a driver on the University of Colorado’s Boulder campus.

According to a release, a driver was in a vehicle near the Space Science building at 3665 Discovery Drive at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when a bicyclist swerved to block the vehicle’s path.

The vehicle made several attempts to go around the cyclist, but he continued to move into the path of the vehicle. The driver said the cyclist then pulled out a knife and struck the vehicle while making verbal threats.

Boulder police had received a call earlier in the day about a suspect with a similar description assaulting someone on the Boulder Creek Path, according to the release.

The suspect was described as a white man standing 6 feet tall with a thin build and darker, curly hair. He was wearing a dark shirt with a dark backpack and was last seen riding a dark bicycle east on Discovery Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call CU police at 303-492-6666.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
