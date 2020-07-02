Eldora adds coronavirus closure coverage to passholder program

Eldora Mountain Resort is expanding its Passholder Promise to include COVID-19 interruption coverage for season and multi-day passes.

The Passholder Promise was originally created in April for the 2019-2020 season in reaction to COVID-19 closures. Eldora is now changing it to include the 2020-2021 season.

“We created the Passholder Promise to build confidence in the future and retain the trust and loyalty of our guests,” said Eldora President and General Manager Brent Tregaskis in a press release.

Eldora and other ski mountains in Colorado are expected to open with social distancing restrictions. If Eldora is required to close due to higher numbers of COVID-19 cases, it is prepared to compensate for lost days.

“We recognize there’s a lot of uncertainty around purchases like season and multi-day passes,” said Eldora Marketing Director Sam Bass. “We created this Passholder Promise to basically give people peace of mind when making a commitment.”

Passholders will be given vouchers if the mountain closes for at least 21 days in total or seven consecutive days between December 11 and April 14. Multi-day and season passholders will be provided a voucher for future use based on days used. Day passes are not affected because they are only available to purchase the day of use.

The ski and snowboard season is based on 125 days, but officials said Eldora always expects closure days in regular seasons due to weather conditions.

A flexible payment plan has been created with down payments as low as $50. From there, Eldora officials said pass holders can pay a percentage on the first of the month until it is fully paid off.

Eldora has also introduced a price freeze, so no 2020-2021 season introductory passes will cost more than the cheapest 2019-2020 season pass. Eldora also extended the lowest multi-day and season pass price until July 15.

Bass explained that they want to make the mountain as safe as possible while still providing an experience to their guests. Having precautions in place so guests feel financially safe buying a pass will provide some comfort.

“I think a lot of people are really concerned about the lasting effects of coronavirus on their lifestyles,” Bass said. “When people are ready to recreate we will be there to provide a safe and fun experience.”

If a passholder does not use their pass they can receive a refund for any reason before December 10.

Social distancing measures are also already being looked at for the upcoming season, focusing on on measures to keep people safe while in the lodges. Bass expects they will limit the amount of people on the mountain and in buildings.

“The whole ski industry right now is sort of strategizing what things will look like next winter,” Bass said. “Skiing is inherently a socially distanced sport when you’re on the hill.”

Qualifying 2019-2020 season passholders already received a voucher by email in May. Passes from the 2019-2020 season will not carry over because of Eldora’s early opening in 2019. If COVID-19 did not force Eldora to close down the mountain, Bass said the resort would have had a record-long season.

“We opened early so we lost only about two weeks of the season,” said Bass.

Eldora is expected to open sometime in early November until mid April based on weather conditions.