Highs in the 90s over the holiday weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see mostly clear skies and highs in the 90s over the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 61.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 61, with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 61, with a 60% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 60, with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.