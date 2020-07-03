More than 400 coronavirus cases are reported in June in Boulder County; officials reiterate importance of masks

Boulder County reported more than 400 new coronavirus cases in the month of June, but the health department doesn’t consider that number surprising.

June’s caseload comprises close to one third of the total number of cases reported since the first case was reported in March, which as of July 1 was 1,405. Still, 435 cases is roughly the same as the number of cases reported in the month of April, said Chana Goussetis, spokeswoman for Boulder County Health.

Daily Camera coverage recorded 435 reported cases in the month of June, while Boulder County Public Health reports 423 cases for the month, said spokesman Mike Stratton, who acknowledged that ongoing investigations and “the fact that we are constantly doing quality assurance around this data and getting new information” can lead to differences in the numbers on a given day.

In May, Daily Camera coverage shows 321 cases were reported, but the health department says May revealed 361 cases. Either way, the number of cases for the month of June is more than May, but less than April — which the health department reports saw 482 cases.

“The increase in cases in June is not surprising since more people have returned to work and more businesses are open,” Goussetis said. “This inherently increases the opportunity for the spread of the disease, which is why having testing and disease investigation resources, including contact tracing, is so important.”

Despite recent spikes in cases, including 50 cases reported on June 17, Goussetis said the positivity rate — the percent of tests that come back positive per day — has remained “fairly steady.”

“So the increase in additional residents contracting the virus is not related solely to the increase in testing.”

The month of June also tallied 10 deaths.

“Any death from COVID-19 is a concern to us,” Goussetis acknowledged. “We are grateful that fewer people have passed away from the disease in June — other communities have not been so lucky.”

Of the 423 new cases the health department recorded in June, 270 landed within the 20- to 29-year-old age range, Stratton said. The age group was largely impacted by the June surge that stemmed from Black Lives Matter protests and parties in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood.

Heading into July, the health department said it it is too early to estimate how many new cases will emerge.

“It really all comes down to whether people follow the advice we have been giving for some time,” Stratton said, emphasizing safety precautions and social distancing.

“Stay home if you can. If you go out, stay at least six feet apart from others in your household. If there is a chance you can’t keep socially distant, be sure to wear a mask or face covering. Wash your hands a lot and generally watch your hygiene. If you think you might be sick, stay home and isolate yourself.”

Boulder County indefinitely extended its mandate requiring some of those measures on Monday, specifically the order requiring those older than 12 to wear a mask in public when social distances of six feet cannot be maintained. At that time, health officials reiterated that masks remain the best way to slow the spread of the virus enough to allow the county to enter the Protect Our Neighbors phase of protections.

Stratton said if people do all of these things, the county will see a drop in cases. But if not, numbers will likely continue to rise.

And for individuals that do test positive, Goussetis stressed the value of providing accurate information to contact tracers.

“We want to reiterate how important it is that folks are forthcoming if they’re contacted by our team when they test positive for COVID-19,” she said. “Identifying and contacting those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive is a vital part of slowing the spread of the disease. When our staff call close contacts about their exposure, they will never reveal personal information. The focus is on providing information about their risk and what to do next, including isolation, quarantine, and/or testing.”

Ultimately, this can lead to fewer reported deaths from the virus.

“It is our hope that the community will continue to step up to protect themselves and each other so that we don’t lose anyone else to this disease,” Goussetis added.